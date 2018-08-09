NDA candidate Harivansh Singh elected RS Deputy Chairman

New Delhi: NDA candidate and JD(U) member Harivansh Narayan Singh was today elected as Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman, defeating opposition’s B K Hariprasad
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu initiated the process of the election by calling for division of votes in the House
While Harivansh Narayan Singh secured 125 votes, Hariprasad got 105
The post of Rajya Sabha deputy chairman has been lying vacant since the retirement of P J Kurien on July 1
Leader of the House Arun Jaitley, who is recovering from a kidney ailment, attended the proceedings after a long gap. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Ranveer, Kareena, Alia to star in Karan Johar’s next ‘Takht’
Always had to prove myself at every point: John Abraham
Brad Pitt not paying ‘meaningful’ child support, says Jolie in court documents
Good actors have been heartbroken in love: Karan Johar
Meghna Gulzar, Phantom Films developing original series on Rakesh Maria
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper