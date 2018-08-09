NDA candidate Harivansh Singh elected RS Deputy Chairman

Share Share 0 Share 0

New Delhi: NDA candidate and JD(U) member Harivansh Narayan Singh was today elected as Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman, defeating opposition’s B K Hariprasad

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu initiated the process of the election by calling for division of votes in the House

While Harivansh Narayan Singh secured 125 votes, Hariprasad got 105

The post of Rajya Sabha deputy chairman has been lying vacant since the retirement of P J Kurien on July 1

Leader of the House Arun Jaitley, who is recovering from a kidney ailment, attended the proceedings after a long gap. (PTI)