NC’s creation itself was unholy, communal: BJP

JAMMU: The very formation of Muslim Conference in 1931 by Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah was unholy and aimed at arousing Kashmiri Muslims against Hindus and create a rift between the Kashmiris and Dogras, accused Brig Anil Gupta, State Spokesperson of Bharatiya Janata Party.

“The uprising of 1931 was not only against the Dogra ruler but was also aimed at terrorising the Kashmiri Pandits as is evident from the atrocities committed against the community at that time. The subsequent change of nomenclature from Muslim Conference to National Conference was merely cosmetic since the party did not shed its ideology of ‘Exclusivity’. Ever since its birth National Conference has followed the policy of ‘promoting Muslim precedence’ and supported ethnic exclusion by using Muslim majority character of Kashmir to supress other communities and keep it isolated from rest of India thus encouraging separatism,” stated Brig Gupta in a statement issued here on Friday.

“The ‘Quit Kashmir’ movement was a purely communal movement aimed at ousting the Dogra ruler and forcing Dogras to leave Kashmir. The tallest leader of National Conference Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah was arrested under the orders of his friend cum mentor Jawahar Lal Nehru on the charges of secession in 1953. After his arrest Plebiscite Front had kept the secessionist sentiments alive in Kashmir. Apart from exposing post-1947 Kashmiris to the separatist ideology it could not achieve much,” he said.

“Farooq Abdullah, the heir of Sheikh, migrated to United Kingdom. He during his decade long sojourn in London worked as an activist of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), an anti-India separatist organisation. He actively campaigned for the cause of so-called liberation of Kashmir by administering to others the oath of allegiance and dedication to the cause”, claimed Brig Gupta. “In fact, the history of NC is full of betrayal, false promises and U-turns to remain in power at any cost. Unfortunately, they enjoyed full patronage of the powers at Delhi and exploited the same to keep the Kashmiris isolated from the mainstream to promote their own dynastic rule,” said the spokesperson.

“In the 1983 Assembly elections Farooq Abdullah and his party sought support of all anti-national and secessionist organisations operating in the Valley namely Kashmir Liberation Front, Jamat-e-Tulba, People’s League and Mahaz-e-Azadi. NC sought the support of these organisations on the plea that the ensuing elections were to be treated as a fight between all Kashmiris on the one hand and India as a sovereign country on the other. The result of the election for the first time created political polarisation of votes on communal lines. Farooq Abdullah became the Chief Minister but the victory of NC promoted the rise of secessionist and separatist parties that had remained dormant for quite some time and gave further boost to communal politics,” highlighted Brig Gupta.

“The role of NC in allowing insurgency to take root in the State is well known. Ever since, then the vote share of NC has been declining. In 2014, Omar led NC was not only shown the door by people but also sounded the death-knell of the party. The recent political developments in the state, wherein the political space of NC has shrunk badly and its leadership isolated, has led the Abdullahs to vent their frustration against the BJP. Omar Abdullah is accusing the BJP leadership while he is unable to keep his own house in order. The allegations made against his party by Junaid Mattoo, a close confidant of Omar, have remain uncontested till date, said Brig Gupta. Rather than launching an unsubstantiated anti-BJP tirade, Omar would do well to answer the allegations made by his own Junaid Mattoo,” counselled Brig Gupta.