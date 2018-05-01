NCERT issues guidelines to schools, parents on cyber security, safety

Share Share 0 Share 0

New Delhi: Allowing only authorised people to access computer labs, banning use of USBs, blocking pop ups and keeping a check on appearance of new and unfamiliar icons on desktop are among the cyber security and safety guidelines issued to schools and parents by the NCERT.

The National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT) has sent the detailed guidelines to schools defining the role of teachers as well as parents in promoting safe, legal, and ethical use of internet by students.

“The students should be taught to not engage or argue with cyberbullies as it might encourage even worse behaviour. They should use the built-in filters to prevent further harassment through e-mail or instant messaging by cyberbullies.

“The students need to be told that they should never meet people they have known only through online internet and should not do anything online which is not preferred to be done in the presence of others,” the guidelines read.

The teachers have been advises to monitor students for behavioral changes and difference in their attitude.

“Students should not log in as someone else to read their e-mails or mess with their online profiles; attempt to infect or in any way try to make someone else’s computer unusable and not download any attachments from an unknown source as they may contain viruses,” the instruction manual said.

The Council has asked schools to introduce courses and activities for students and teachers on major aspects of cyber security and safety.

“Schools should advocate, model and teach safe, legal, and ethical use of digital information and technology; promote and model responsible social interactions related to the use of technology and information; celebrate cyber security week and conduct activities to create awareness through cyber clubs,” it added. (PTI)