NCD Screening Drive for strengthening healthcare system, providing medical, psychological counseling to people: DDC

STATE TIMES NEWS

BARAMULLA: Continuing its efforts towards developing robust healthcare mechanism in the district, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla Dr G N Itoo today kick-started special screening drive for Non Communicable Diseases (NCD) at PHC Delina which marked the participation of people from Delina and its adjoining areas in large number. Drive was launched by Chief Medical Office Baramulla in collaboration with Block Medical Office Sheeri and 1065 persons including 419 males and 646 females were screened by the health functionaries, besides providing free medicines to the patients.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that the drive was launched in compliance of the decision taken by the health department of J&K during which medical screening for the identification of various NCDs including diabetes, hypertension and other diseases will be carried out so that appropriate measures are taken for their eradication.

Reiterating the administration’s commitment towards women empowerment, DC said that the drive shall be launched in every block of the district during which special thrust will remain on health and well-being of women folk.

He said that the drive will be linked with BBBP which aims at empowering the girl child.

Among others Dy CMO, BMOs, Medical officers, Asha and Anganwadi workers, and other stake holders were present on the occasion.