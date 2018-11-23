NCC unit of GDC Ramnagar organises road safety awareness drive

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMNAGAR: A traffic control and safety awareness drive was undertaken by volunteers of NCC Unit (Boys), 2 J&K Bn of Government Degree College (GDC) Ramnagar in collaboration with Police Station Ramnagar on Friday.

It was organised under the support and guidance of Principal Dr. Y.P Kundal, NCC Coordinator Assistant Prof. Aditya Sharma and SHO Police Station Ramnagar, Rakesh Singh.

During the drive, the cadets performed traffic control operations along with police personnel near Police Station Ramnagar.

The cadets explained the importance of wearing helmet and seatbelt to the two wheeler and four wheeler drivers who were not wearing helmet and seat belts respectively.

They also took written pledge from such riders and drivers to always wear helmet and seatbelts as the case may be.

Dr. Kundal appreciated the efforts of NCC cadets and thanked Rakesh Singh, SHO PS Ramnagar for his support and help in making this drive successful.

He also emphasised on the need to organise more such road safety drives in the future as well.