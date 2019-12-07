NCC holds Swachhta drive along river Tawi

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: As a part of Swachhta Pakhwada, NCC Group Headquarters on Saturday organised a ‘plogging run’ along river Tawi here. The event was flagged off by Brig R G Patil, Group Commander NCC Group Headquarter Srinagar. A total of 314 cadets along with 25 CRPF personnel took part in the event.

The cadets also encouraged locals to be a part of the event. The route chosen for the run was river Tawi Front, during which participants collected approx 70 Kg of plastic waste.