NCC holds Swachhta drive along river Tawi

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: As a part of Swachhta Pakhwada, NCC Group Headquarters on Saturday organised a ‘plogging run’ along river Tawi here. The event was flagged off by Brig R G Patil, Group Commander NCC Group Headquarter Srinagar. A total of 314 cadets along with 25 CRPF personnel took part in the event. The cadets also encouraged locals to be a part of the event. The route chosen for the run was river Tawi Front, during which participants collected approx 70 Kg of plastic waste.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Salman isn’t affected by his stardom: Sonakshi
Pankaj Kapur joins son Shahid in ‘Jersey’
Ranveer Singh shares his first look from ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’
Taapsee Pannu to feature in Mithali Raj biopic
Feel guilty for not understanding Shaheen much: Alia on sister’s battle with depression
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper