NCC cadets visit Octroi BoP Suchetgarh

STATE TIMES NEWS SUCHETGARH : 200 NCC Cadets from Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Directorate along with cadets from Jammu & Kashmir got a chance to visit Octroi Border Out Post (BOP) near Suchetgarh. These cadets are attending 12 days long Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat Camp being run by 2 J&K Girls Bn NCC at camping ground Nagrota. Cadets were thrilled to see Pakistan Border from such a close distance. Cadets were briefed about the importance and history of this border by Company Commander, 36 Bn BSF. Later cadets were given lecture of oral and dental hygiene by Medical Officer from Dental Unit Tiger Division. Cadets with dental problems were checked and diagnosed. To acquaint the with the cultural heritage a tour to Hari Niwas Museum, Bage-e-Bahu, Bahu Fort and Fish Aquarium was also organised.
