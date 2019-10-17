NCC cadets visit aviation squadron, witness dog show

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The fifth day of 12-day long ‘Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat Camp’ started with Shramdan by cadets. A cleanliness drive was undertaken by cadets wherein they cleaned entire camping site and its premises. About 200 Senior Wing girls and Senior Division boys visited Aviation Squadron while remaining 300 cadets attended a lecture on drug awareness. The lecture was delivered by Associate NCC Officer, GCW Gandhi Nagar followed by a short-movie on ill effects of drugs.

Later, a motivational lecture was delivered by Dr Sapna Sangra, Assistant Professor in Sociology, University of Jammu and State Chairperson of Society for Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture among Youth (SPICMACAY). She informed cadets that consistent effort is the key to success. She added that experiences gained during student’s life play vital role later, so one should never miss an opportunity. The cadets also enjoyed a dog show, presented by 29 Army Dog Unit at camping site. During the show, the trainers displayed how dogs are used for tracking, sniffing and other purposes. In evening, an inter-Directorate Volleyball match was organized, which was won by Jammu & Kashmir Directorate, both in SD and SW categories. Jammu Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Directorates also gave an awareness presentation on National Integration.