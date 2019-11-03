NCC cadets visit Aviation Sqn

STATE TIMES NEWS

NAGROTA: On fourth day of Ek Bharat Shreshtra Bharat-II (EBSB-II) NCC Training Camp, about 100 Girls and Boys (SD/SW) NCC cadets from different educational institutions of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh visited Aviation Sqn at Nagrota, HQ 16 Corps. On the occasion, concerned officials delivered a motivational lecture on air defence activities during battle. A cultural programme also conducted by the cadets.

Deputy Camp Comman-

dant, Col Sukhbir Singh Assla; Subedar Major Deepak Singh, Savita Jamwal, Subedar Ranjeet Singh, Permanent Instructors, staff and Associate NCC Officers also accompanied the cadets during the visit.