NCC cadets of GCW Udhampur excel in SNIC

STATE TIMES NEWS UDHAMPUR: NCC Cadets of Govt. College for Women Udhampur excelled at the Special National Integration Camp (SNIC) at Kakinada, A.P. In this camp cadets performed brilliantly in all the contests. Cadet Shaveta Devi, Cadet Nusrat Bashir and Cadet Parul Verma secured 2nd position in Cultural Competition. Principal of the college Prof. Subhash Chander congratulated the cadets for their hard work and bring laurels to the institution. He also wished them good luck for their future endeavours. Prof. Poonam Rajput, ANO and Sh. Sudesh Kumar lauded the cadets for their best performance.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
No respect for writers in Bollywood: ‘Aamis’ director Bhaskar Hazarika
UNICEF ropes in Ayushmann Khurrana to raise voice against child sexual abuse
IFFI announces films for Open Air Screenings
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit cast vote
Polluted air is costing our lives: Dr Sushil
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper