NCC cadets of GCW Udhampur excel in SNIC

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: NCC Cadets of Govt. College for Women Udhampur excelled at the Special National Integration Camp (SNIC) at Kakinada, A.P. In this camp cadets performed brilliantly in all the contests. Cadet Shaveta Devi, Cadet Nusrat Bashir and Cadet Parul Verma secured 2nd position in Cultural Competition.

Principal of the college Prof. Subhash Chander congratulated the cadets for their hard work and bring laurels to the institution. He also wished them good luck for their future endeavours. Prof. Poonam Rajput, ANO and Sh. Sudesh Kumar lauded the cadets for their best performance.