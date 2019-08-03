NCC cadets hold plantation drive

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The NCC unit of GGM Science College in collaboration with the Department of Forestry organised a tree plantation drive here on Saturday as a part of Van Mahotsav Week.

A total of 150 NCC cadets, both boys and girls, along with a number of students from Geology Department participated in the event. About 50 different species of plants were planted by cadets along roadside as well as in college campus.

Principal Dr Kaushal Samotra along with Dr Anjana Sharma, Assistant Professor and ANO NCC (Girls) motivated the cadets and other students to hold similar plantation drives at their native places.

Col R K Sharma CO, 2 J&K Girls Bn NCC was the Chief Guest on the occasion, who gave an inspirational lecture on importance of plants in maintaining the environmental balance and encouraged cadets to take care of plants as a gratitude to the Mother Nature.