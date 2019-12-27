NCC cadets conduct awareness campaign

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: 2 J&K Boys Bn NCC Cadets of Government MAM College Jammu in collaboration with New Jyoti Higher Secondary School, Jaswan, Marh Block conducted an awareness campaign under Mission Inderdanush. The awareness campaign was carried out under the guidance of Colonel Sukhbir Singh Assla, Commanding Officer of 2 J&K Boys Bn NCC Jammu.

On the occasion, Dr Rakesh Kumar Koul, Coordinator IQAC delivered special lecture on importance of Pulse Polio Immunisation.

A general lecture on Health and Hygiene was delivered by Major Dr Karan Singh, Associate NCC Officer Government MAM College Jammu.

Charts depicting immunisation details were distributed among students and local people for their general awareness.

A rally of students and locals was flagged off by Kiran Langeh, Chairperson of the School for creating awareness among masses about immunisation and its importance, especially for children below five years of age. Anil Gupta and Dr Nalini Pathania, Principal of Government MAM College Jammu appreciated the efforts of NCC Cadets and Associate NCC Officer.