NC worker shot at, injured in Pulwama

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Unknown gunmen on Saturday shot at and injured a 70-year-old activist of National Conference in Palpora village of Pulwama district in south Kashmir.

The gunmen fired upon Ali Mohd Yatoo (70) at his residence at Nawnagri area of Palpora, leaving him injured.

Ali, according to reports, sustained a bullet wound in his right leg and was rushed to the district hospital Pulwama for treatment.

Senior NC Leader, Ghulam Nabi Ratnpori also confirmed it. However, he said that the condition of Ali, a resident of Nawnagri, is stated to be stable.

Ratnipori said that Ali Mohd’s son Mushtaq Ahmad is a block president of National Conference.

A police officer said, “Police have taken the cognizance and investigations are on.”