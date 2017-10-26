NC to hold party delegates’ session on Sunday

Srinagar: Opposition National Conference (NC) in Jammu and Kashmir will hold a party delegates’ session on Sunday, after a gap of over 15 years, to discuss the current situation in the state and party affairs.

The session will be held on October 29. The last time the party organised the event was in 2002. It is after 15 years that we are holding a delegates’ session, the NC’s provincial president for Kashmir, Nasir Aslam Wani, told PTI.

He said that discussions would be held at the Sher-e- Kashmir Cricket Stadium here, which was the venue for the 2002 session.

In the session, party affairs as well as the prevailing situation in the state would be discussed, especially in view of the appointment of an interlocutor by the Centre, Wani said.

Interestingly, in the last session, Omar Abdullah, the then Minister of State for External Affairs, took over as the president of the party from his father Farooq Abdullah – who was the J-K chief minister then.

However, Farooq Abdullah was re-elected as its president in 2006 after the NC’s worst ever performance in the electoral history of the state.

The party had 57 MLAs in the 87-member Jammu and Kashmir assembly when the delegates session was held. However, it managed to win only 28 seats in the assembly elections held towards the end of 2002.

The party regained power in the 2008 elections, though it won only 28 seats, with Omar Abdullah becoming the youngest chief minister of the state after stitching an alliance with the Congress.

In April 2012, Farooq Abdullah made Omar Abdullah the party’s working president, a post he continues to hold.

PTI