NC seeks central probe into funds utilisation in J&K

JAMMU: National Conference Provincial President and MLA Devender Singh Rana on Tuesday sought probe by a Union Secretaries level central panel into the utilization of funds, especially under centrally sponsored schemes, in Jammu and Kashmir, saying perception is growing about massive corruption and misgovernance by the BJP partnered coalition government.
“Instead of Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikas, the BJP is indulging in Apna Saath, Apna Vikas amid widespread allegations of corruption and misgovernance”, Rana said in a hurriedly called press conference at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan here on Tuesday afternoon, soon after walking out of the District Development Board (DDB) review meeting along with another NC MLA Dr Kamal Arora in protest against the muzzling of opposition voice by Deputy Chief Minister Dr Nirmal Singh.
