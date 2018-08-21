NC SC Cell seeks implementation of directions on reservation in promotions

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: National Conference SC Cell has called for the immediate implementation of decision with regard to reservation in promotions of the reserved categories as per Court directives.

Speaking at a meeting, the speakers also pledged to protect the Article 35A of the Constitution, describing it as safeguard to distinct identity of the State subjects of Jammu and Kashmir, as envisioned by Maharaja Hari Singh.

Senior National Conference leaders were addressing a workers meeting, organised by Rakesh Dogra, Provincial Secretary of SC Cell at Salehar in R.S Pura Sector, which was presided over by Vijay Lochan, Co-Chairman National Conference SC Cell of Jammu province.

Rattan Lal Gupta, State Secretary was Chief Guest on this occasion.

While addressing the workers Vijay Lochan said that inspite of constant struggle by the SC/ST/OBC communities, the Jammu and Kashmir Government has failed to restore reservation in promotion.

Lochan regretted that despite clear direction from Apex Court and circular direction from the DOPT Govt. of India, the bureaucracy is lingering the case and inpiste of lapse of more than two months of issuance of directions, the SAC has failed to pass on necessary orders in this regard.

Speaking on the occasion, Rattan Lal Gupta accused the BJP of dividing the people on the issue of State subject law and said that National Conference will fight tooth and nail for this special status provided by the great Dogra Ruler Maharaja Hari Singh. He said that BJP is promoting hate politics and trying to divide different segments of society.

Rattan Lal Gupta said that Article 35A protects the rights of people and identity of J&K State. The BJP leaders cannot befool the people who are aware about their duplicity. He also exhorted the functionaries of the party to gear up for the forthcoming elections of Urban Local Bodies and Panchayats.

Speaking on the occasion, Thakur Kashmira Singh Ex-MLC and senior leader said that fiddling with Article 35A will not be tolerated by National Conference.

Among those who addressed the gathering include Simar Dass, Provincial Secretary SC Cell, Som Raj Taroch, Provincial Secretary SC Cell, Daljit Sharma, District President Women Wing, Subash Chander Azad, District President SC Cell Kathua, Sunil Kumar, District President Jammu Urban, Pardeep Bali Provincial Secretary National Conference, Naresh Bittu, Balvinder Singh, Block President, Tirth Ram, former Panch, Raj Kumar, former Panch, Prem Kumar and Sat Pal.