NC Provincial Joint Secretary bereaved

JAMMU: Senior National Conference leaders on Thursday expressed deep grief over the demise of the father of Provincial Joint Secretary, Jammu, Imtiyaz Zargar.
The NC leaders prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to family to bear this irreparable loss.
Besides Provincial President Devender Singh Rana, those who conveyed their condolences to Imtiyaz Zargar included Rattan Lal Gupta State Secretary, Th. Kashmir Singh Ex-MLC, Sheikh Bashir Ahmed Provincial Secretary, Qazi Jalal Ud Din Ex-MLA, Sheikh Abdul Rehman Ex-MP, Sajjad Ahmed Kichloo MLC, Khalid Najeeb Suharwardy District President Doda, Anil Dhar, Brji Mohan Sharma, Tanveer Ahmed Kichloo and Riyaz Bhadarwahi.
