NC, PDP take out protest rallies ahead of SC hearing on Article 35A

STATE TIMES NEWS
SRINAGAR: The National Conference (NC) and its arch rival PDP on Saturday took out separate protest rallies here ahead of the August 6 Supreme Court hearing on petitions challenging Article 35A of the Constitution, which confers special status to permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir.
The Apex Court is hearing a batch of petitions in the matter, including the one filed by an RSS-linked NGO ‘We the Citizens’, seeking quashing of the Article.
MLA Khanyar Mohammad Sagar led hundred of party workers, carrying banners and placards, from the NC Headquarters Nawai-e-Subah to Sher-e-Kashmir Park. The protestors tried to march towards the City Centre Lal Chowk but had to turn back due to a posse of policemen that stood guard at the park.
The PDP also took out a rally from its office near the Sher-e-Kashmir Park. Led by PDP General Secretary Nizamuddin Bhat and MLA Khursheed Alam, the protesters marched towards Lal Chowk but were stopped by the police.
A traders’ body also held a demonstration here.
The separatists and mainstream leaders have called for dismissing the PIL before the Supreme Court.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Alex Parrish cracked door open for women of colour, says Priyanka as she bids adieu to ‘Quantico’
Excited about ‘Sarfarosh 2’: John Abraham
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon team for movie about McDonald’s monopoly scheme
Sonali is stable: Goldie Behl
‘Baahubali’ to get another life on Netflix as a prequel
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper