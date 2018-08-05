NC, PDP take out protest rallies ahead of SC hearing on Article 35A

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: The National Conference (NC) and its arch rival PDP on Saturday took out separate protest rallies here ahead of the August 6 Supreme Court hearing on petitions challenging Article 35A of the Constitution, which confers special status to permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Apex Court is hearing a batch of petitions in the matter, including the one filed by an RSS-linked NGO ‘We the Citizens’, seeking quashing of the Article.

MLA Khanyar Mohammad Sagar led hundred of party workers, carrying banners and placards, from the NC Headquarters Nawai-e-Subah to Sher-e-Kashmir Park. The protestors tried to march towards the City Centre Lal Chowk but had to turn back due to a posse of policemen that stood guard at the park.

The PDP also took out a rally from its office near the Sher-e-Kashmir Park. Led by PDP General Secretary Nizamuddin Bhat and MLA Khursheed Alam, the protesters marched towards Lal Chowk but were stopped by the police.

A traders’ body also held a demonstration here.

The separatists and mainstream leaders have called for dismissing the PIL before the Supreme Court.