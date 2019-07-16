NC, PDP should ask Pak to shun terror: Kavinder

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The terrorists attack on PSO of a NC leader resulting into his killing in Anantnag District has once again indicated the no one is safe in Kashmir and Valley-centric political parties like NC and PDP should come forward to boost the morale of Army, security forces and policemen, who are sacrificing their lives while protecting lives of citizens and political figures.

In a statement issued here, former Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta, while expressing deep concern over the terror attack and killing of a PSO in the aforesaid attack, reminded the leaders of NC and PDP that even the party activists and persons on duty for their security in Kashmir are not safe and that instead of making repeated attempts to malign image of security forces, we all should stand like a rock to boost their moral so that anti-national elements and terrorists are eliminated besides a sense of security is inducted among people of the Valley.

Kavinder further said that during past over 30 years of proxy war waged by Pakistan against India, a large number of political activists too have lost their lives but unfortunately leaders of NC and PDP have not openly asked Pakistan to shun terror and disband the launching pads on its soil in PoJK and other parts. He said that the PSO killed in the attack was on duty for security of a NC leader and lost his life for none of his crime. “The NC should understand that its leaders too are not safe and that the mother of the terror, Pakistan, should be exposed by them rather than condemning the killing in very confined words,” the former deputy Chief Minister added.

“There is no doubt that tough reply to the terrorists during past few months during the Governor’s administration has been given, but more need to be done to eliminate active terrorists, for which support of all political parties is needed and it is expected that NC and PDP would not hesitate in calling terrorist a terrorist and boost the morale of security forces from now onwards by taking a pledge to stand by the security forces,” he maintained.