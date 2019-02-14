NC, PDP exposed for playing divisive politics: Shiv Sena

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Welcoming Governor’s assertion for ruling out National Conference’s (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) demand for divisional status to ‘Chenab Valley’ and Pir Panjal range, State President, Shiv Sena (SS) Bala Sahib Thackeray, Dimpy Kohli on Wednesday said that both these parties have been exposed for playing divisive politics by demanding divisional status for Chenab and Pir Panjal area.

Addressing media persons here, Dimpy Kohli flanked by General Secretary, Manish Sahni said, “Both these parties are unable to digest their failure and justice to Leh region, during Governor’s administration. These Kashmir-based parties are well aware that delimitation can happen anytime in future, thereby putting an ending to their monopoly. That is the reason, both the parties are highlighting such demands for dividing people.”

Criticising Omar Abdullah for his ‘PSA revocation’ statement, Manish Sahni said that it seems as if Omar had forgotten the fact that this law was introduced by the National Conference itself. “NC always adopts dual-language policy.

One while in power and another as an opposition party. The PSA was brought into effect in 1978 by NC and the act proved quite useful in controlling militancy-related incidents,” he added.

On the occasion, inspired by the policies of Shiv Sena, a number of youth joined the party. Announcing youth wing of party, Manish Sahni appointed Vishal Kohli as Youth President while Akshit Talwar and Surjeet Singh Chib were appointed as State Vice-Presidents.

Others present on the occasion included Harsh Kumar Gupta, Romesh Koul, Raj Singh, Vikas Bakshi, Raju Chowdary, Sanjeev Soodan, Raju Salaria and Sunny Jamwal.