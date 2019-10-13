NC, PDP, Cong averse to democracy, commoners’ empowerment: Suri

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State Executive Member Raman Suri on Saturday said that political parties like Congress, PDP and NC have established that they are averse to democracy and their leadership intends to work only for their own empowerment and not that of commoners. This is the reason these parties boycotted Block Development Council (BDC) polls in J&K State, he said in a statement issued here on Saturday.

Suri said these parties had earlier also allowed duly elected Municipal Corporations and other local bodies to lapse and didn’t hold elections for these despite repeated announcements, when they were in power. NC had earlier also boycotted Parliamentary polls while PDP boycotted recently held local bodies polls. Now these parties have jointly boycotted BDC polls, he said. These activities of opposition established that when it comes to empowering party workers at grass roots level and help common people become part of decision making institutions, the NC, PDP and Congress never participate in polls but when it comes to sending their leaders to Parliament and assembly or even upper house, which ceases to exist now, they jump into fray and enjoy powers for their vested interests.

Suri said that people have always given a befitting reply to these self-styled leaders by participating in polls in big numbers. He said that even workers of PDP, NC and Congress never hesitate from participating into polls despite their mentors or party chiefs saying a big ‘No’ to democracy.

He said, “These habitually retreating political parties which always kept common people ignorant of their rights, privileges and governmental schemes meant for their welfare and prosperity of their wards, never encouraged strengthening of democratic institutions.”