NC pays homage to Sheikh Nazir on 5th death anniversary

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: National Conference on Monday paid tributes to Sheikh Nazir Ahmed, the former General Secretary of party, on his 5th death anniversary at a function, held at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhawan here.

Senior National Conference leaders recalled the great contribution of Sheikh Nazir in strengthening bonds of amity and brotherhood, saying his unflinching faith in inclusiveness was hallmark of his chequered political career. They dwelt upon various facets of selfless services rendered by Sheikh Nazir Ahmed, a firm believer in secularism and unity of Jammu and Kashmir, and said he remained a strength and motivating force behind National Conference cadre.

The National Conference leaders said that Sheikh Nazir will continue to inspire the cadre because of his simplicity, dedication and high degree of political acumen.

They said that former General Secretary worked tirelessly for betterment of people, especially poor, and strengthened the party at grass root level besides carrying forward the mission of Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah.