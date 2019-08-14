NC OBC Cell resents detention of party leaders

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: National Conference OBC/SC Cell on Wednesday expressed serious concern and resentment over continued detention of the party leadership in both Kashmir and Jammu regions, saying that it has exposed BJP’s scant regard for democracy and freedom of expression. “What could be more deplorable than the fact that National Conference President, Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President, Omar Abdullah apart from various other senior leaders were kept under detention even during Eid festivities,” the NC OBC/SC Cell said in a statement issued from Sher-e-Kashmir Bhawan here this afternoon.

The statement lamented that those, who struggled all their life for restoration and promotion of democracy, are now paying price for their unflinching faith in the democratic ethos of the country which guarantees right to dissent and freedom of expression. Ironically, despite claims of peace in Jammu, restrictions are continuing on provincial leaders, which speaks volumes about the intent of the Government, it added.

The NC OBC/SC Cell urged the Centre Government to lift all restrictions over the party leadership by releasing them from continued detention and allow democracy to function in this part of the country, in the spirit envisioned by the towering leaders.

The Cell also exhorted the people of Jammu and Kashmir to maintain their time tested unity, harmony and brotherhood, for which they are known world-over.

Besides Chairperson NC OBC/SC Cell Babu Ram Pal, Dr Chaman Lal Bhagat Ex-MLA, Jagjeevan Lal Ex-MLA, B R Kundal Ex-MLC, Satwant Kour Dogra Provincial President Women Wing Jammu Province and Dr Gagan Bhagat Ex-MLA, other signatories to the joint statement included Co-Chairman OBC Cell, Abdul Gani Teli Co- Chairperson SC Cell, Vijay Lochan, Puspa Dogra, Amrit Versha, Soma Devi, Simran Dass, Som Raj Taroch, Rakesh Dogra, Sunil Kumar, Charanjeet Bhagat, Jagdish Dutt Sodi, Subash Mehra, Dr Tara Chand, Nirmal Singh, Mohammad Ayub Malik.