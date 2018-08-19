NC OBC Cell protests in support of Article 35A

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: National Conference OBC Cell on Sunday took out a protest march at Bhatindi here in support of Article 35A, describing it as a constitutional guarantee to the distinct identity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Carrying placards, the protesters raised slogans, emphasising the need for its preservation.

Addressing the protesters, Co-Chairman of the OBC Cell, Abdul Gani Teli cautioned against the ill effects of repealing Article 35A, saying that it will cost the youths their jobs and the businesses of the people will be hugely impacted with the influx of non-State subjects into the State. He said National Conference is reaching out to the people everywhere in the State to apprise the people about the serious ramifications of repealing Article 35A.

In his address, Provincial Vice President National Conference Choudhry Haroon said that Article 35A is pivotal for the interests of the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, irrespective of religion or caste. He said this constitutional provision pertains to the interests and dignity of every citizen of the State.

They exhorted the cadre to galvanise the people in support of the Article 35A, saying National Conference will fight tooth and nail against the attempts of weakening or diluting this constitutional Act.

The speakers also urged the Governor to appoint an eminent person belonging to the OBC to head the State level Commission, established for empowerment and welfare for the weaker sections of the society.

Among those who participated in the protest include Avtar Singh, Tilak Raj, Surinder Singh, Shahid Mohammed, Nazir Ahmed and Vijay Pandey Provincial Secretaries OBC Cell, Shukur Din, Monu Kumar and Imtiaz Ahmad.