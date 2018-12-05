NC leadership should clarify on allegations raised by Lone, Ansari: Sethi

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Taking note of recent political development in Kashmir, State Bharatiya Janata Party said that allegations levelled by Sajjad Lone and Imran Raza Ansari about acquiring of disproportionate assets by Abdullah family are serious in nature and it was required to be answered by National Conference leadership instead of entering an abusive game.

State Bharatiya Janata Party Chief Spokesperson, Sunil Sethi said that as allegations were specific and pointed, Abdullah family could have accepted them by remaining mum or by denying and giving details of the way and means in which they acquired their properties running into huge valuations but instead they have chosen to start abuse game of debating who has brought more blood to Kashmir. It looks there is no justification with National Conference and they are tactically admitting that wealth acquired by them is beyond justifications, he said.

Sethi said this raises very important issue of few political families and players in State getting super rich at the cost and expanse of common man whose condition had deteriorated over times. That means the money which was pumped in the state by successive Central Govts was in fact getting swindled by political class and going into coffers of these opportunistic leaders, he added.

Sunil Sethi further noted that time is ripe for people to understand and stand up against these forces who have only filled their coffers and left people to die out of miseries. These forces have not only sold their conscious but also the blood of common man and have no concern for welfare and development of common person, he said.

Chief Spokesperson further said that new political forces are emerging in the Valley and in coming days and coming elections the people will get opportunity to select the persons who really want to work for them in whole State and Bharatiya Janata Party had proved itself not only to people who have been its core constituency traditionally but also to people of Kashmir division that only Bharatiya Janata Party will ensure all round development of the state.