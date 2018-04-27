NC Labour Cell concerned over neglect of poor by PDP-BJP Govt

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: National Conference State Central Labour Union on Thursday expressed concern over and anguish over the insensitive and lackadaisical approach of the PDP-BJP Government towards resolving the problems of labour class.

“Labour issues are being ignored as a result of which their problems have accumulated hugely during the past over three years”, the Chairperson of the Jammu wing of State Central Labour Union, Nar Singh said while addressing a meeting at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan this morning.

Nar Singh said that progress and development of the State is meaningless unless the issues confronting labour class are addressed and their politico-economic empowerment is taken care of.

He said the initiatives taken by the successive governments led by National Conference for the welfare of labour class have been negated by the present dispensation. “This is going to boomerang”, he cautioned and called for immediate redressal of their problems.

The meeting also chalked out an elaborate programme for observing May Day this year.

Among those present in the meeting include Karan Singh, Parshotam Lal, Deep Raj and Vinod Tak.