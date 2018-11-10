NC expresses grief over fire incident

STATE TIMES NEWS
SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Women’s Wing President and MLA Habbakadal Shameema Firdous on Saturday expressed sorrow over the conflagration that gripped Chinkral Mohalla neighborhood of the Habbakadal locality. Expressing grief over the fire incident she said, “In this hour of grief I stand with the affected families who have lost all their belongings in the massive fire.”
“Such incidents are unfortunate. The administration should wake from slumber and take all necessary action to ensure that such incidents don’t recur. The thickly populated areas of the city are prone to such fire incidents. Incumbent administration should increase the fire preparedness to meet with such eventualities,” she said.
