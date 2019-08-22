NC expresses concern over trampling of democracy in J&K

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: National Conference on Thursday expressed serious concern over the obtaining situation across Jammu and Kashmir and continued detention of senior party leaders, saying that democracy is being trampled in this part of the country.

“For the past 17 days most parts of the State are under siege with voice of the people muzzled”, senior National Conference leaders said in a joint statement issued from Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan. The statement particularly referred to the continued detention of senior political leaders including National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah and said throttling the voice of the representatives of the people and curbing their liberty is against democratic ethos of the country.

Such a situation is unheard of and cause of concern for all those believing in democratic way of life, they said and called for immediate lifting of curbs on the movement of party leadership and giving respite to the people as schooling of children has mainly got jeopradised in most parts of the state, the statement said.

The signatories to the resolution include Rattan Lal Gupta, Th Rachpal Singh, Sheikh Abdul Rehman, B. R Kundal, Sheikh Bashir Ahmed, Dr Kamal Arora, Th. Kashmir Singh, Jagjeevan Lal, Qazi Jalal Ud Din, Dr. Chaman Lal, Mohd Aslam Khan, Brij Mohan Sharma, Vijay Bakaya, Haji Mohd Hussain, Bushan Lal Bhat, Bimla Luthra, Master Noor Hussain, Tarlochan Singh Wazir, Deepender Kour, Swaran Lata, Gurdeep Singh Sasan, Vijay Laxmi Dutta, Vipan Pal Sharma, Bashir Ahmed Wani, Jugal Mahajan, Ch. Haroon, Ch. Liaquat Ali, Anil Dhar, Satwant Kour Dogra, Pradeep Bali, S.S Bunty, Pardeep Bali, Dilshad Malik, Reeta Gupta, Daljeet Sharma, G.H Malik, Abdul Gani Teli, Vijay Lochan, Nar Singh, Iftakhar Ahmad Choudhary, Col Rashid Ahmed, Dharamveer Singh Jamwal and Mohinder Gupta.