NC expresses concern over children’s death in Udhampur

Seeks expeditious diagnostic investigation of disease

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: National Conference (NC) has expressed deep concern over unfortunate and tragic deaths of at least ten children in several villages of Ramnagar block in Udhampur district recently and called for expeditious diagnostic investigation of the disease and also taking corrective measures to effectively check its outbreak to other areas.

“The Health and Medical Education Department should seek the diagnostic investigation conducted by experts in the medical profession in a time bound manner, provide specialised treatment to suffering children, if any, and to generate awareness among the locals as also potentially threatened areas to check outbreak of the malady”, Provincial President Devender Singh Rana said in a joint statement issued from Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan here this afternoon.

The statement expressed solidarity with the bereaved families which lost their dear ones due to outbreak of so far mysterious disease saying no words would compensate their loss. They prayed for peace to the departed innocent souls and also strength to the bereaved members of the families to bear their irreparable loss.

Rana demanded thorough survey of the areas inflicted by the disease and issuance of do’s and don’ts advisories to avoid further such tradegies. He also sought establishment of medical camps and deployment of mobile medical teams in the affected areas.

The signatories to the joint statement included Devender Singh Rana, Ajay Kumar Sadhotra, Surjeet Singh Salathia, Rattan Lal Gupta, Syed Mushtaq Ahmed Shah Bukhari besides other leaders.