NC dismisses reports of Govt reaching out to former CM Omar Abdullah

STATE TIMES NEWS Srinagar: The National Conference on Saturday rubbished media reports that the Centre has reached out to its leader and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, currently under detention, saying there is “absolutely no basis” for these. The reports, quoting highly placed sources, said that some officials of investigating agencies were in communication with Abdullah and former chief minister and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti, who is also under detention since August 5 when the Centre abrogated the state’s special status under Article 370 of the Constitution.
The reports said that this outreach had raised the possibility of reopening space for political dialogue in Kashmir Valley which has been under strict restrictions for nearly three weeks now.
“There is absolutely no basis for such speculative reports,” an NC leader said here.
