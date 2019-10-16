NC decries detention of Dr Farooq Abdullah’s sister, daughter

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: National Conference on Tuesday strongly condemned detention of sister and daughter of the party president Dr Farooq Abdullah, describing the move as unprecedented and against people’s right to peaceful protest.

“Being kin of the former chief ministers should not entail political victimisation, leading to curtailment of liberty and freedom of movement and speech”, senior National Conference leaders said in a joint statement, issued from Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan here this afternoon.

The National Conference leaders regretted continued detention of political leaders and common citizens, saying the situation has now touched such lowest depths that even the liberty of the relatives of those in public life is under severe threat. The detention of Suraya Mattoo and Safiya Abdullah Khan, respectively sister and daughter of Dr Farooq Abdullah and the aunt and sister of Omar Abdullah, reflect sad state of affairs the State is in for the past nearly seventy days.

The statement sought immediate revocation of detention of political leaders and common citizens including Suraya and Safiya, saying that the curbs are against the democratic spirit and civil liberty.

“Such harsh measures will further alienate the people and delay restoration of normalcy in the Kashmir Valley, which is reeling under fear psychosis and sense of insecurity among the people”, the statement added.

Besides Provincial President Devender Singh Rana, joint signatories to the statement included several senior National Conference leaders.