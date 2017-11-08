NC, Congress still undecided over meeting interlocutor

Efforts to rope in some separatists fail even as mainstream political delegations are calling on Centre’s interlocutor today

Ahmed Ali Fayyaz

SRINAGAR: Centre’s interlocutor on Jammu and Kashmir, Dineshwar Sharma, appears to have failed during his maiden visit to the summer capital to rope in the Valley’s separatist leaders with the Narendra Modi government’s political process to resolve the decades-old political conflict.

Knowledgeable sources revealed to STATE TIMES that three to four separatist leaders were contacted through a government agency but all of them communicated to Sharma that it would be “impossible for now” for them to meet him at any place. According to these sources, Sharma had made it clear that he would come out of Hari Niwas Palace to meet them at any place of their choice at their given time.

It is believed that a negative reaction from Islamabad had held the separatists back from responding to the Centre’s initiative positively. Sources said that the chapter had not been closed as there was no hurry for either Sharma or the separatists to come forward for a meeting.

Even as 37 delegations called on Sharma on the second day of his business in Srinagar and over a dozen delegations of the mainstream political parties are slated to meet him on the third day on Wednesday, meetings with the major opposition parties like National Conference (NC) and Congress were still unlikely.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) is understood not to have received any formal invitation from Sharma till late on Tuesday night even as the party’s State President Ghulam Ahmad Mir is travelling to Srinagar from Jammu in the afternoon on Wednesday to discuss the issue with his senior colleagues. Sources said that Sharma spoke to Mir over telephone the other day and expressed his desire of a meeting with the Congress leaders.

In the afternoon on Wednesday, JKPCC would discuss whether a delegation of the party should call on Sharma or not. “There’s a possibility of a meeting if Sharma calls on Mir and goes to meet him at his residence”, said a Congress leader.

Similarly, according to well-placed sources, no invitation had gone to NC till late on Tuesday even as Sharma is understood to have sent a text message to the party’s top brass.

“We will discuss tomorrow whether we should meet him or not. As of them, there is a possibility of Sharma’s driving down to Gupkar Road and meeting with the NC delegation headed by President Dr Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah. They are unlikely to go to meet him at Hari Niwas”, said a senior NC leader.

Meanwhile, Waheed Para, PDP youth leader and Secretary Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council, discussed problems faced by the youth and steps needed to be taken by the Centre to wean students and youth away from the cycle of violence, officials said.

Major trade associations like the Kashmir Economic Alliance and the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry however refrained from meeting Sharma.

The delegations, who called on Sharma on Tuesday, include J&K Wattan Parast Party, Jammu Kashmir Media Association, Shiv Sena, All Party Sikh Coordination Committee J&K, deputations of displaced Kashmiri Pandits, J & K Human Welfare Association, Tehreek-e-Insaaf, Traders Union Bandipora, J & K Dardasheen Development Organisation, Janata Dal United, LoC Traders Association, Muslim Rashtriya Manch, an association of former Panchs and Sarpanchs, Rashtriya Samajwadi Party, ex-servicemen’s association, PDP Youth Wing, Rahul Gandhi Fans Association, Lok Jana Shakti Party besides some delegations of the traders associated with travel and tourism and some non-governmental organisations.

Other political leaders while are likely to meet Sharma tomorrow include CPM leader Mohammed Yusuf Tarigami and independent MLA from Khansahib Hakeem Mohammad Yaseen.