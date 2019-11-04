NC, Congress, PDP leaders join LJP

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Impressed by policies and programmers of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), several leaders of NC, Congress and PDP joined the party fold. These leaders were joined the party under the leadership of Sanjay Saraf, National President of Lok Janshakti Party. While welcoming into the party fold, Saraf hoped that their joining will strengthen the party at grass root level.
