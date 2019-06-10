NC committed to undo BJP wrongs, ensure equitable development: Slathia

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

VIJAYPUR : Exuding confidence that National Conference will sweep the ensuing elections to Legislative Assembly in all the three regions of Jammu and Kashmir, former minister and State Secretary Surjeet Singh Slathia on Sunday said that a stable and responsive government alone can meet challenges faced to the state and steer it to peace, progress and development.

“The recent National Conference victory in the parliamentary elections on all the three seats it contested reflects confidence of the people in the policies and programmes of the party and its performance during different spells of governance in the past over four decades”, Mr Slathia said while addressing elected representatives to panchyats and civic bodies of Vijaypur Assembly Constituency besides delegates and party functionaries.

He said the people are sagacious enough to choose their representatives to the Assembly for forming government in the state, which has undergone a traumatic phase of developmental inertia and non-performance during the failed BJP-PDP dispensation for over three years. He said the Jammu region suffered the most as the balloon of the BJP’s promises burst immediately after forming the coalition. The people had pinned many hopes with the BJP but their betrayal has left them devastated. He said personal agenda of the BJP team in the government prevailed over public interest, as a result of which Jammu region suffered adversely on the front of development, implementation of welfare schemes and jobs to youth.

Slathia said the people of Jammu are determined to teach a lesson to those who betrayed their 2014 mandate. They are politically wise enough to distinguish between the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections and therefore know how to cast votes to have a people friendly government in the past. He slammed the BJP for non-performance, saying this was even acknowledged by its National President, who was forced to apologise publicly last year keeping in view the hurt sentiments of the people.

Slathia exhorted National Conference workers to remain steadfast in their mission of serving the people, saying the party has surmounted turbulent winds with fortitude and there is no reason why it will not emerge as a force to reckon with. He said despite obstacles created by the opponents from time to time National Conference has retained its premier role in the state politics. He exuded confidence that the party will do well in all the three regions and will even improve its 1996 tally of 57 seats across the State.