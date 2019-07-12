NC backed Independent Counselor joins Congress, no confidence motion against BJP backed President MC Thathri

STATE TIMES NEWSKISHTWAR: National Conference back independent Counselors Dilshada Begum on Thursday officially joined Congress party and withdraw her support to BJP backed President Municipal Committee Thathri. The National Conference Counselor joined the Congress in a party function at Thathri along with senior National Conference leader Mohammad Iqbal Teli, incharge National Conference Thathri Sub Division beside them several political activist including Imtiyaz Ahmed Hajjam Infront of former Minister J&K and Senior Congress Leader, Ghulam Mohammad Saroori. After joining the Congress party, the counselor submitted a written letter to Sub Divisional Magistrate Thathri with regard to withdrawal of the support to BJP backed Municipality President Mansoor Ahmed Butt and Vice President Gurukesh Gupta of BJP. Later a meeting was also held with SDM Thathri and discussed various public related issues.
