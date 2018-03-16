NC activists hold get-together at Old Age Home Amphalla

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: National Conference Provincial Secretary Rita Gupta on Friday organised a get-together at Old Age Home, Amphalla here and had exclusive interaction with the female inmates.

The women workers accompanying the Provincial Secretary spent quite some time with the elderly inmates; sought their blessings and exchanged pleasantries with them. They wished them happiness in their newly found world, saying they were part of the larger human family which cares for them and always prays for their well being.

The inmates shared their experiences with National Conference activists, saying at this stage of life they just pray for well being of humanity and wish the society to grow harmoniously with due regard to glorious traditions and moral values, which they, however, regretted were dwindling.

Rita Gupta and her accompanying party activists said they valued their experiences, which leave a message for younger generation to emulate the traditions bequeathed by elders from generations and not to get swayed by the hollow modern way of life and fast changing social order.

The women activists lauded the resilience and magnanimity of the elderly inmates of the Old Age Home for not nurturing ill-will against none and said this is a most emotional message for the society, ridden with greed, intolerance and lack of understanding.

Those accompanying the Provincial Secretary included Shashi Sharma, Swarn Jamwal, Mena Jamwal, Sushma Gulati, Sudesh Bandari, Puri, Nagpal, Usha Thakur and Bindu Raj Salthia.