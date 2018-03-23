Nazir gets charge of Controller DFCO

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The State Government on Thursday assigned the charge of Controller, Drug and Food Control Organization (DFCO), J&K to Nazir Ahmed.

The order issued by Health and Medical Education Department reads as, “Nazir Ahmed, Incharge Deputy Controller, Drug and Food Control Organization is recalled from deputation to J&K Medical Supplies Corporation Limited and is given temporary charge of the Controller, Drug and Food Control Organization, J&K, in place of Lotika Khajuria, Incharge Deputy Controller, Drug and Food Control Organization.”