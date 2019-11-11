Naxal arrested in Chhattisgarh

Agency

Bijapur:A 35-year-old Naxal, wanted in connection with some killings, has been arrested from Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, police said on Sunday.

Hapka Sannu was nabbed from his native village Cherkanti on Saturday evening when a joint team of security forces, comprising personnel of the CRPF’s 85th battalion and local police, was out on an area domination operation, a local police official said.

When the security personnel were near Cherkanti, they received inputs about Sannu’s presence in the village following which they encircled the area, he said.

“Sannu was wanted in connection with some incidents of killing in the area,” the official said, adding that he was being interrogated.