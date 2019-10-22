Navy maintained vigilance to ensure 26/11 doesn’t recur: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said the Navy has maintained vigilance to ensure that 26/11 is not repeated.
“India has never been the aggressor but its armed forces are capable of giving a befitting reply to those who cast evil eyes on us,” the minister added while addressing the media at the Naval Commanders conference.
Responding to Pakistan’s unprovoked firing, the Indian Army on Sunday launched heavy artillery attacks targeting at least four terror camps and several Pakistani military positions opposite the Tangadhar sector along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
UNICEF ropes in Ayushmann Khurrana to raise voice against child sexual abuse
IFFI announces films for Open Air Screenings
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit cast vote
Polluted air is costing our lives: Dr Sushil
Big B discharged from hospital
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper