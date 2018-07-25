Navy Chief Lanba visits Army’s northern hqrs

Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba arriving at Northern Headquarters of the army at Udhampur.
STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba on Tuesday visited northern headquarters of the Army at Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir, where he was briefed about the overall security situation in the state, a defence spokesman said.
Admiral Lanba, accompanied by Naval Wives Welfare Association president Reena Lanba, visited the Udhamur Garrison and was briefed on overall security situation, he said.
The Navy chief, who is also chairman of the chiefs of staff committee, was on a four-day visit to the state and earlier had visited troops deployed at forward posts in Siachen Glacier.
He also interacted with MARCOS team at Watlab Ghat in Bandipora district besides Governor N N Vohra on July 22.
The spokesman said president Naval Wives Welfare Association Reena Lanba, accompanied by regional president, Army Wives Welfare Association, Northern Command, Kalpana Singh, visited command hospital and also interacted with the patients.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Maisie Williams gets ‘Game of Thrones’ tattoo
Deepika Padukone to join Madame Tussauds London, Delhi
Lindsay Lohan’s Greece-set reality series greenlit at MTV
ASTROLOGY: Weekly predictions 22ND –– 28TH JULY 2018
Now, box office war between Kangana and Hrithik next January
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper