Navy Chief Lanba visits Army’s northern hqrs

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba on Tuesday visited northern headquarters of the Army at Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir, where he was briefed about the overall security situation in the state, a defence spokesman said.

Admiral Lanba, accompanied by Naval Wives Welfare Association president Reena Lanba, visited the Udhamur Garrison and was briefed on overall security situation, he said.

The Navy chief, who is also chairman of the chiefs of staff committee, was on a four-day visit to the state and earlier had visited troops deployed at forward posts in Siachen Glacier.

He also interacted with MARCOS team at Watlab Ghat in Bandipora district besides Governor N N Vohra on July 22.

The spokesman said president Naval Wives Welfare Association Reena Lanba, accompanied by regional president, Army Wives Welfare Association, Northern Command, Kalpana Singh, visited command hospital and also interacted with the patients.