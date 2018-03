Share Share 0 Share 0

As the City of Temples celebrating nine-day Navratra Festival beginning today, large number of devotees have reached Bahu Fort temple.

Such was the enthusiasm among the devotees that they started reaching the temple along with their family members early in the morning around 2:00 AM.

Though elaborate arrangements for the convenience of the devotees have been made yet devotees demand certain more arrangements for smooth darshans of Maa Kali on first Navratra, reports STATE TIMES correspondent Malu Sharma.

Bahu fort is built on the banks of river Tawi. The fort was built by king Bahu Lochan around 3000 years back. The rulers of Dogra dynasty renovated this fort in 19th century. The fort is a Hindu religious place and has a temple built inside its campus.