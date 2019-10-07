Navratra Prabhat Pheri concludes amidst religious fervour

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATRA: The nine days Navratra Festival Prabhat Pheri in the holy town of Katra-Vaishno Devi concluded on Monday which was jointly organised by Department of Tourism J&K Govt. and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Katra in association with J&K Association Prabhat Pheri besides indirect support from other organizations during Navratra Festival2019 . The function concluded amidst chanting of Bhajans and beating of drums at bus stand Katra.

Earlier Chief Guest Jitender Gupta Commandant CRPF 6th Battalion in presence of Shiv Kumar Sharma, Joint Secretary J&K Sports Council and President of Sr. citizen forum Katra cut the ribbon at Bus Stand Katra from where colorful Prabhat Pheri procession started in which artists from J&K and a large number of locals and devotees participated .

Today’s attraction was Jhanki of Maa Luxmi , Maa Kaali and Maa Sarswati showcased by Baldev and party. Pilgrims group from Itawa (UP) under the leadership of Manish Tiwari joined the Prabhat Pheri and chanted the Jaikaras of Maa Vaishnodevi and danced to the beats of drum all along the route.

Sr. Citizen Forum led by Dr. Sukhdev Singh participated in the Prabhat Pheri in large numbers.

A felicitation ceremony was hosted to honour the members of J&K Association of Prabhat Pheri with mementos for making necessary arrangements and better coordination during Prabhat Pheri.

On the occasion Chief Guest Jitender Gupta and Guest of Honour Shiv Kumar Sharma were also felicitated with Pagari and Chunis by association members.

After the Prabhat Pheri culmination, Kanya poojan was held and Halwa was served to the Yatries and participants who participated in the procession of Prabhat Pheri.

Speaking on the occasion Raj Kumar Padha Chairman J&K Association of Prabhat Pheri told that it was the result of coordination and sincere efforts put in by the people of Katra for making the event of Prabhat Pheri a grand success. He also thanked the District Administration, Health department ,Police department ,CRPF Katra ,Municipal committee Katra , Media and Katra people for their active cooperation & support during prabhat pheri processions.

Association members present on the occasion were Ajay Sharma, Ramnik Nawada, Aman Mahajan, Renue Ji Dhar, Vimal Sharma, Montu Sharma, Rattan Sharma and Rakesh Dubey.

Those present in the procession were Ravi Nag, Babu Ram Dubey, Mubark Singh, Rattan Singh, Manhas, Ashwini Katoch, Rakesh Sadhotra, Nitin Sharma, Manoj Sharma, Raj KumarMengi, Sham Lal, Rameshwar Sharma, Sunder Sharma, Rakesh Sharma President Press Club Katra, Vijay Kumar, Sardari Lal, Rattan Chand and Kapil Dev.