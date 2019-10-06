Navratra Festival: Specially-abled children present scintillating show

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATRA: Muskan Charitable Trust, in association with the District Administration today organised a talent show for specially-abled children at the Spiritual Growth Centre here today. Deputy Commissioner Indu Kanwal Chib was the Chief Guest.

Total 150 children from over 16 states of the country presented more than a dozen presentations at the show. The participants displayed their talent through a plethora of activities like singing, dance, painting and acting etc.

All individual participants were given a cash prize of Rs 2100 while group performers were rewarded with a collective amount of Rs 11000.

Addressing the audience, the DC hoped for a lifelong association with the NGO and such talented kids. She also assured monetary grant on behalf of Shri Shiv Khori Shrine Board. She also assured to help set up a school for specially-abled kids in the district soon.

Muskan Charitable Trust is an NGO based in Katra and has been working since 2001 for specially-abled children and other causes.

SDM Katra, Ashok Kumar; BMO Katra, Gopal Dutt; President Muskan Charitable Trust, Sandeep Mehra and Shiv Kumar Sharmaamong others also witnessed the show.