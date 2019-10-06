Navratra Festival: MP inaugurates Shobha Yatra

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATRA: The seventh day of Navratra Festival 2019 was marked with a number of cultural activities and celebrations.

On the occasion, Member Parliament, Shamsher Singh Manhas, inaugurated Shobha Yatra from Hotel Continent Panchvati at Jammu Road.

A number of folk dances and tablaeus, as part of the Shobha Yatra, were showcased by artists of Regional Outreach Bureau and local schools while the dances included Nagni Kud of Bhaderwah, Shifoung of Assam, Maibi Dagoi and Dogra Kud among various tableaus were part of the shobha yatra, the tablues included scenes from Hindu religious texts like Mahabharat and Ramayan.

Those present at the inaugural ceremony were SDM Katra, Ashok Kumar, Deputy Director Tourism Jammu, Ansuya Jamwal; Assistant Director Tourism Jammu, Ambika Bali; Chief Engineer PWD (R&B), Nasir Aslam Goni; President Katra Municipal Committee; Shashi Gupta; Vice President Katra MC Ajay Baru and Ex President Ambrish Magotra among other prominent citizens of Katra. A number of other activities like Prabhat Pheri and Kavi Sammelan kept the pilgrims captivated throughout the day.