Navratra Festival: Director RDD inaugurates Shobha Yatra

KATRA: Director Rural Development Department, Sudershan Kumar today inaugurated the proceedings including Shobha yatra of the ongoing Navratra Festival 2019 from Hotel Panchvat Continent here today.

President Katra Municipal Committee Shashi Gupta and Ex President Amrish Magotra,Dy SP Katra, Vivek Shekhar were also present at the event.

A number of cultural items including folk dances like Nagni Kud of Bhaderwah, Shifoung of Assam, Maibi Dagoi and Dogra Kud among various tableaus were part of the shobha yatra. The tableaus included scenes from Hindu religious texts like Mahabharat and Ramayan. A tableau was also presented on Dogra folk hero Baba Jitto.

At another venue, an exhibition on the life events and history of Mahatma Gandhi with gadgets like touch screens, digital bioscopes and 3D glasses were president to introduce the current generation with life and works of Mahatma Gandhi. The event is organized by Jammu wing of the Regional Outreach Bureau. The Regional Outreach Bureau is also holding cultural programmes for visitors at Government Higher Secondary School.