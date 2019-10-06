Navratra Festival 2019: Prabhat Pheri continues to attract huge participation

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATRA: Prabhat Pheri, a prominent constituent of Navratra Festival is witnessing huge participation of devotees and visitors on each day of annual religious and cultural event.

Being organised by J&K Association of Prabhat Pheri with active support of SMVD Shrine Board, a large number of locals, pilgrims and civil administration and police functionaries took part in the congregation on Saturday.

Additional SP Katra, Naresh Singh was the Chief Guest along with Guest of Honour SHO Katra, Pardeep Gupta and retired Chief Engineer, Sita Ram inaugurated the today’s Prabhat Pheri. Passing from Shiv Mandir, Ban Ganga Road, Yog Ashram, Hanuman Mandir, Sheetla Mata Mandir the Pheri culminated at Bus Stand Katra.

Artists of from Rajasthan, West Bengal, Assam and J&K performed cultural dances under the banner of Regional Outreach Bureau and leadership of Durga Das. Members of Senior Citizen Forum including president Shiv Kumar Sharma, Mubarak Singh, RS Manhas, Babu Ram and others also participated in the Prabhat Pheri.

After culmination of Prabhat Pheri a ceremony was organized to felicitate the Chief Guest Naresh Singh and Pardeep Gupta with mementos.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Guest said that such Prabhat Pheri symbolises purification of the atmosphere besides highlighting spirituality as it breaks bad habit and form new habit which are conducive to health and life.

Chairman J&K Association of Prabhat Pheri, Raj Kumar Padha highlighted the fast growing popularity of the Prabhat Pheri and said that such event would definitely bring peace in the state.

Prominent among others present were, Babu Ram Dubey, Ajay Sharma, Raj Kumar Dubey, Aman Mahajan, Vimal Sharma, Rakesh Dubey, Raj Kumar Mengi, Rattan Sharma, Vijay Kumar, Sardari Lal, Rattan Chand, P.N Kaul, Ravi Dhar, Virender Matto, Arun Kotwal and Rajinder Singh.