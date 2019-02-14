Navin takes over as Principal Secy I&C Deptt

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Navin K Choudhary on Wednesday took over the charge as Principal Secretary Industries and Commerce and chaired an introductory meeting with the heads of key wings of the department. The Principal Secretary inquired about the administrative and field functionary set up of Industries, Handloom, Handicraft, District Industrial Centres, SICOP, JK cements and the Industrial Estates spread over the state. The heads of each wing gave a short brief of their functioning, area of jurisdiction, schemes and projects in the process of implementation. Seeking the cooperation of the functionaries at all levels, Navin Choudhary emphasized on working as a team with missionary zeal.
