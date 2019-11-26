Navin reviews progress on Dogra heritage complex conservation work

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Principal Secretary, Tourism and Industries & Commerce Department, Navin Kumar Choudhary on Tuesday reviewed the progress of conservation works at Mubarak Mandi Palace Complex, here at a meeting.

Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Sanjeev Verma, Executive Director, Mubarak Mandi Jammu Heritage Complex, Deepika Sharma, Director Estate, Mr Chibber, Executive Engineer, MMJHC, Mohammad Ayub Wani and other senior officers of concerned department were present in the meeting.

Threadbare discussions were held on various issues including physical and financial status of the ongoing conservation works.

The representative of Consultant agency explained about the various aspects of ongoing works through power point presentation. The meeting was informed that the courtyard of the heritage complex will be ready by November, 2020.

The Principal Secretary directed the concerned to immediately start the stabilization work of all dilapidated structures of the heritage complex and central courtyard. He asked for exploring the possibility of constructing chair lift from Peer-kho to Mubarak Mandi to attract tourists. He directed to develop the façade of old Information and Archive building to match with heritage structures of Mubarak Mandi. It was decided to develop the unsafe building of Poonch House of Panjtirthi building as parking place to facilitate tourists and locals.

The concerned authorities were further asked to take all necessary measures for face lifting of all stable structures and water proofing for the old structures to stop leakage.