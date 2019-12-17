Navin reviews functioning of Poonch, Rajouri Development Authorities

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Principal Secretary, Tourism Department, Navin Kumar Choudhary, on Tuesday chaired an officers meeting of Tourism Department to review the ongoing development works being executed by Rajouri and Poonch Development Authorities.

Navin had threadbare discussion on various issues regarding infrastructure development being carried out by both the Development Authorities under PMDP and other Centrally Sponsored Schemes. He also assessed the physical and financial status of various development works being done by the authorities in the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch.

Additional Deputy Commissioners, who are also the Chief Executive Officers of RDA and PDA, Sher Singh and Malik Zada briefed the meeting about the steps being taken towards developing tourist infrastructure in these districts.

CEO PDA informed that the Government of India has sanctioned four tourism development projects one each for Loran, Jallian, Poonch Fort and near TRC Poonch, of which two projects have been completed while work on remaining 2 projects are expected to be completed soon.

Director Planning, Tourism, Sajjad Ahmad, informed the meeting about the present status of several works being executed under ongoing projects undertaken by the Authorities.

Principal Secretary stressed upon the officers to come up with a combined brochure covering the scenic tourist destinations especially the historic and world famous Mughal Road which offers splendid natural grandeur to the tourists. The informative booklet will serve as a proper tourist guide besides giving an elaborate publicity to these spots of great tourist significance, he added. He also asked for preparing some holiday package by the concerned Development Authorities to attract maximum tourists here.

He also stressed upon the officers to motivate the local people for creating home stay facilities for the tourists which would greatly help in generating self employment besides raising local economy in tourism sector. He directed both the CEOs to ensure that dustbins are installed in all areas within the jurisdiction of the Municipal Committees of the twin districts for maintaining cleanliness.

Additional Secretary, Tourism, Gulzar Ahmad Dar; Assistant Account Officer, Finance, Munish Kumar besides other senior officers of the Tourism Department attended the meeting.