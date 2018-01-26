Navin donates award money

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Navin Kumar Choudhary, IAS, Principal Secretary, Finance Department who has been conferred State Award for Meritorious Public Service, on Thursday announced to donate the award money of Rs 51,000.

After receiving the news of having been conferred State Award for meritorious public services along with other colleagues, Navin Choudhary said, “We all are expected to work hard with dedication and professional excellence. Nevertheless, this recognition has humbled and made me more determined to do my best in coming months and years.”

Recognizing that the cash award would come out of public exchequer, he said “I have decided to donate it to two organisations in equal parts. First is the School for Disabled run by Javed Tak and his colleagues in Bejbehara, Anantnag and second one is Neha Ghar, Jammu for rehabilitation of abandoned girls run by AASHI, an organisation run by former IAS officer Sushma Choudhary and her committed colleagues.”